Businesses across Ireland urged to sleep out in fight against homelessness

Bord Gáis Energy has announced an extension of its partnership with homeless charity, Focus Ireland to sponsor its annual fundraising initiative – Shine A Light Night.

Shine A Light Night challenges business leaders across Ireland to sleep out for one night and in doing so raise funds to help alleviate homelessness.

The sponsorship is in addition to the energy company’s ongoing partnership with the charity, which since 2015 has seen Bord Gáis Energy commit more than €2.4 million to help combat family homelessness.

On Friday, October 18th, the eighth annual Shine A Light Night will see business leaders sleep out at the Law Society of Ireland, Blackhall Place, Dublin and at Cork’s historic Spike Island. Businesses around Ireland can also sign up to support the initiative by pledging to fundraise and sleep out at their workplace.

Crisis

At the launch of Shine A Light Night, Catherine O’Kelly, managing director of Bord Gáis Energy, said: “The current homeless crisis in towns and communities across Ireland is worse than ever. It is heartbreaking that 3,821 children in Ireland today have no home. The team and I in Bord Gáis Energy are committed to supporting Focus Ireland in the crucial work it does to address the causes of homelessness and increase support for those who are at risk of losing their home.

A total of €4 million has been raised through Shine A Light Night since 2012 to help fund Focus Ireland’s work.