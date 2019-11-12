Brendan Tuohy named as Eirgrid chairman designate

The former secretary general of the Department of Communications, Marine and Natural Resources has been appointed as chairman designate of EirGrid.

Brendan Tuohy will replace John O’Connor, whose five year term at the State-owned electricity grid operator coincided with the launch of the integrated single electricity market last year.

“Brendan joins Eirgrid at a really exciting time,” said Minister for Communications, climate action and environment, Richard Bruton.

“Brendan, with his intimate knowledge of the energy sector in Ireland will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role.”

Mr Tuohy is an engineer who has also previously served as the secretary general of the Department of Public Enterprise. He will have to appear before an Oireachtas committee as part of the Government procedures for proposed chairpersons of State boards.