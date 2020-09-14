Bord na Móna windfarms worth €170m win auction

Bord na Móna has announced that two of its major windfarm projects have been successful in the first competitive auction under the Government’s new Renewable Electricity Support Scheme.

Cloncreen Wind Farm in Co Offaly and the Oweninny Wind Farm Phase 2 in Co Mayo were both successful in their bids, winning 158MW total capacity in the auction.

The two windfarm projects represent a €170 million investment by Bord na Móna into its brown to green strategy.

Of the 82 successful bids in the auction, Bord na Móna’s two projects represent 25 per cent of the total capacity awarded. Together, the two wind farms will supply enough renewable energy to power over 100,000 homes across Ireland per annum.

Bord na Móna chief executive Tom Donnellan said: “The economic recovery and the climate emergency both highlight the critical need for Ireland to have a strong, stable supply of renewable energy.

“This auction demonstrates Bord na Móna’s leadership role in the delivery of the nation’s green energy supply using our proven capability in this area and our 80,000 hectare (200,000 acre) estate.

“We are now on track to achieve a 300 per cent increase in our renewable energy output in this decade. By 2030 we will be generating 3.5 terrawatt hours of renewable energy that will significantly help Ireland deliver on its carbon reduction and green energy targets.”