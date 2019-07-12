Bord na Móna shelves lay-off plan for 70 staff at Longford plant

The proposed lay-off of some 70 permanent staff at Bord na Móna’s operation at Mountdillon in Co Longford has been suspended after discussions between unions and management on Friday evening.

Earlier this week the company announced plans to lay off nearly 150 permanent and temporary workers after the ESB shut down its Lough Ree power station at Lanesborough, Co Longford.

The ESB was forced to act after falling foul of the Environmental Protection Agency over the temperature of cooling water discharged from the facility into the Shannon.

Consequently, the ESB’s third largest peat-powered plant will remain shut down for an indefinite period until it can persuade the environmental watchdog that the plant’s operation has returned to compliance with the obligations of its environmental licence.

Bord na Móna said that because of the shutdown there had been no requirement since Sunday last to supply any peat to Lough Ree Power. It said some 70 permanent employees would be laid off temporarily from next Thursday while a further 78 seasonal employees would lose their jobs with immediate effect.

Will there be further talks?

However, following lengthy discussions between the Group of Unions and management the company has agreed to set aside the letters sent to permanent staff.

“Local discussions will take place next week with a view to maximising the number of workers who can remain in employment,” said Siptu organiser Willie Noone.

“The GoU [group of unions] is satisfied with the progress made today. The outcome also confirms that all parties are committed to the recent collective agreement made between the GoU and the company.”