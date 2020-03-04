Bord Gáis Energy to drop its prices for gas and electricity

Bord Gáis Energy is to drop its prices for gas and electricity, only a week after Electric Ireland said it would drop its prices for residential customers.

Bord Gáis’s move is the second price drop it has passed on to customers in six months, with the company also cutting prices in October. The latest price cutwill take effect from May 1st, and could save dual fuel customers up to €82.70 in a year.

The energy supplier said it would also offer new price plans to loyal customers, offering them further price reductions.

ESB subsidiary Electric Ireland in February it would cut prices for 1.2 million Irish homes from April 1st.

Wholesale electricity prices have been falling for some time aided by easing natural gas prices on world markets. Gas is burned to generate about two-thirds of the electricity that Irish people use.

The coronavirus outbreak in China contributed to a 10 per cent fall in the Bord Gáis Energy Index in January, with the threat of the virus adding to bearish sentiment in wholesale energy markets.