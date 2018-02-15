Bord Gáis Energy Index drops 4% in January

The Bord Gáis Energy Index, which tracks wholesale energy prices, fell 4 per cent in January compared to the previous month following a drop in wholesale gas and electricity prices.

Wholesale gas prices fell 10 per cent, mainly due to milder than normal temperatures and the return of key gas infrastructure in North Sea. Wholesale electricity prices also fell in line with gas prices, while coal also followed suit posting an 8 per cent drop. This was the first fall in the index since last June.

Oil prices didn’t join in the trend, having begun 2018 on a continued bullish note, with Brent crude trading as high as $71 (€57) per barrel in January before finishing the month at $69.

“However, oil prices were flat in euro terms as the weakness of the dollar meant that any gains were negated,” said Darragh Crowley, energy trader with Bord Gáis Energy.

Prices in retreat

Cold weather and outages to key infrastructure supported wholesale gas prices in December, but in January, prices retreated due to milder weather and the return of strong flows into the UK system from the Forties pipeline system in the North Sea, which came fully back on line on at the very end of December.

Coal prices eased last month despite expectations that China would import almost 21 million tonnes of coal, an increase from 17 million tonnes in December. There were also reports that Japan, Asia’s third largest coal importer, is also ramping up imports.

Despite the attempts to phase out coal in Europe on environmental grounds, it is still making up 40 per cent of energy consumption in emerging markets.