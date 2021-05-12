Ban on electricity and gas disconnections expires in June

Regulators will lift a ban on electricity and gas companies disconnecting customers in arrears from next month.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) told energy companies in January to hold off on disconnecting customers behind with their bills to provide added protection during Covid-19 restrictions.

The regulator said on Wednesday that it would lift this ban on from June 1st, but insisted that an existing code still prevented suppliers from cutting off customers who contact them in an effort to settle the arrears.

Regulators fear that arrears have been growing since the Government first locked the State down in March 2020.

“Since then, an upward trend in debt levels has emerged and it is clear that long-term debt may be a challenge for both customers and suppliers,” the CRU warned.

“A proportion of customers are remaining in debt with their energy suppliers for longer which, in effect, stores up the problem for customers to a later date.”

Companies must give customers every chance to avoid disconnection and encourage those with difficulties to talk to them as early as possible.

Moratoriums

Overall, since March 2020, the CRU has imposed separate moratoriums totalling 42 weeks that have barred utilities from cutting off customers with arrears.

Aoife MacEvilly, CRU chairwoman, said those bans gave customers extra protection during lock downs.

She argued that the time had come to revert to existing protections for customers to help avoid increasing debt.

“The CRU will continue to monitor the market to ensure that customers are given the full protections as set out in the supplier handbook,” Ms MacEvilly said.

“Under these, all customers must be offered a reasonable and affordable debt recovery option which takes account of the individuals’ circumstances. This could be a payment plan or a pre-payment meter.”

She pledged that customers agreeing to those steps would not be disconnected.