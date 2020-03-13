Applegreen to drop fuel prices by 10 cent per litre

Forecourt operator Applegreen is dropping fuel prices at every service station across the Republic by up to 10 cent per litre from Friday.

The move follows a 30 per cent crash in oil prices at the start of the week when Saudi Arabia said it would boost oil supplies to a record level next month in a sharp escalation of its price war after the collapse of an Opec production deal with Russia.

Despite a 3 per cent rise on Friday, oil prices were set for their worst weekly drubbing since the 2008 financial crisis as investors fretted over evaporating demand from the coronavirus pandemic and a production ramp-up by top producers.

Brent crude was up $1.12, or 3.4 per cent, at $34.33 a barrel by 7.28am after falling more than 7 per cent on Thursday. For the week, Brent is set to fall around 24 per cent, the biggest weekly decline since December 2008, when it fell nearly 26 per cent.

Applegreen said it was passing savings directly on to customers in response to the lowering of crude oil prices.

Applegreen Ireland managing director Dáire Nolan said the company was aware of the “unprecedented times” Ireland is facing as it grapples with the spread of the coronavirus.

“Since January 1st our prices have already fallen by 5 cent, however the recent fall in the crude oil price has now come through the supply chain and we are delighted to be able to drop our prices by up to a further 10 cent,” he said.

“We are acutely aware of the heightened and unprecedented times all of us here in Ireland find ourselves in at the moment and we want to support our communities by leading a price drop across the entire country.”