Aminex has roadmap to obtain gas from Tanzania project

Dublin-listed oil and gas exploration company Aminex has said it has a planned roadmap for the discovery of gas at a project in Tanzania.

Aminex announced last month that it had completed the farm-out with ARA Petroleum Tanzania (APT) which has now assumed operatorship of the Ruvuma PSA.

In a statement to investors on Monday, the company said it had an operational update on its activities on the Mtwara exploration licence in the Ruvuma PSA.

“Aminex is pleased to report that APT has presented the Ruvuma joint venture partners with an updated work programme and budget for the remainder of 2020 and for 2021 and, importantly, has proposed a planned roadmap towards first gas from the Ntorya discovery,” it said.

“The joint venture has identified completion of the full field development plan as a primary and critical element required to progress the Ntorya project towards submission of an application for a 25-year development licence.”

The work programme and budget for 2020/2021 anticipates a gross join venture expenditure of approximately $23 million, for which Aminex is fully carried for its 25 per cent interest.