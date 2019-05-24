Aminex chief executive steps down due to ill health

The chief executive of oil and gas explorer Aminex Jay Bhattacherjee is to step down from his position with immediate effect due to health reasons.

In a note to investors on Friday, Aminex said it had appointed Tom Mackay as interim chief executive.

“Aminex regrets to announce that, due to health reasons, Jay Bhattacherjee will step down as chief executive officer and director of the company with immediate effect,” it said.

“The board of Aminex has appointed Tom Mackay as interim chief executive officer, with immediate effect.

“Tom joined Aminex in September 2014 as a non-executive director and is currently the senior non-executive director on the board. The board in due course will commence the process for the recruitment of a new chief executive officer.”

It added that Linda Beal will take over as the senior non-executive director.

Aminex chairman John Bell said everyone in the company wished Mr Bhattacherjee well in the future.

“We are all very sorry that Jay has had to step down at short notice due to a medical condition which requires immediate attention,” he said.

“Since he joined the company in 2013, he has overseen a number of projects, most notably the progress on the Ntorya Field, and has been a well-respected colleague. We wish Jay all the very best as he focuses his efforts on his health in the coming months.”

Mr Mackay is a geologist/petroleum engineer with a successful career in petroleum operations, management and financing.

With a BSc (Hons) in geology from Durham University, he began his career as a petroleum engineer with Shell and subsequently moved to Clyde Petroleum where he became manager, existing ventures until it was acquired by Gulf Canada in 1997.

Since then he has been an active petroleum consultant on acquisition and new venture projects with a wide range of clients, including Petrofac and Enquest.

For a period he served as CEO of a private E&P company, Oil Quest Holdings, and from 2002 to 2007 he held senior management positions at Stratic Energy Corporation.

He is currently a partner in Gemini Oil & Gas Advisors LLP which acts as technical and financial advisor to the Gemini Oil & Gas Funds, investing in global appraisal and development projects. He was appointed a director of Aminex in September 2014.