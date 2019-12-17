African oil executive builds up 7% stake in Tullow Oil

African oil executive Samuel Dossou-Aworet has built up a stake of just over 7 per cent in Tullow Oil, taking advantage of as slump in the oil exploration group’s stock in the past five weeks.

Mr Dossou-Aworet co-founded a pan-African exploration company called Energy Africa in 1994, which was acquired by Tullow Oil 15 years ago for $500 million (€448 million). The deal doubled the size of Tullow at the time, giving it assets from Ghana to Namibia along the west coast of Africa.

The businessman also co-founded and is currently chairman of Petrolin Group, an international petroleum company active in hydrocarbons, mines and infrastructure.

Share slump

Tullow’s shares have slumped 70 per cent since the middle of November, initially on news that oil recently discovered off the coast of Guyana was found to be heavy and high in sulphur, making it costly, and possibly commercially unviable, to extract.

The stock went into freefall last week when Tullow cut its oil production forecasts for the coming years, suspended its dividend, and announced that its chief executive Paul McDade and its exploration director Angus McCoss had quit.

A stock exchange filing on Tuesday showed that Mr Dossou-Aworet had built up the stake through five companies, including Petrolin Trading, which holds a 2.27 per cent stake.