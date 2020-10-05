Emission plan threat, start-ups' tax credit woes and trouble ahead

Planning protests could de-rail Government plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions unless the problem is tackled now, experts warned at the weekend. Barry O’Halloran has the details.

Start-up companiesare facing ongoing issues claiming research and development tax credits and some could go out of business before they receive full refunds, experts have warned. Charlie Taylor reports.

Pilita Clark warns that there are sill hard lessons to be learned for business form Covid-19.

In our Monday opinion piece Mazars partner Padraig Daly explains why mortgage interest relief should be brought back.

Hospitality workers, builders and young people are bearing the brunt of the Government’s efforts to combat Covid-19, warns employers’ body Ibec, writes Barry O’Halloran.

Most marketing professionals do not want to return to the ways of working they had before the pandemic, while about one in seven say they would prefer to never go back to the office at all, writes Laura Slattery.

Failing to recycle old phones and laptops is leaving us with a looming shortage of vital raw material for batteries to power new equipment, experts warn, reports Barry O’Halloran

Dunnes Stores has confirmed a move into home deliveries with a new partnership with Buymie that will see customers able to order groceries from 24 stores in the greater Dublin area and in Cork city for same day delivery. Charlie Taylor reprts.

Chris Johns says that freedom nowadays means the right of jerks to be jerks.

