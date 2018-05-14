ZTE reprieve paves way for next round of US-China trade talks

US President Donald Trump’s surprise reprieve for telecoms group ZTE has paved the way for a Chinese delegation’s arrival in Washington for at least three days of talks aimed at averting a trade war, according to people briefed on the discussions.

China’s foreign ministry confirmed on Monday that vice-premier Liu He would travel to Washington on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Mr Trump ordered his commerce department to help the Chinese telecommunications company “get back into business, fast”.

ZTE said last week that it would cease operations after the Trump administration hit it with crippling sanctions for allegedly violating the terms of an earlier settlement over its business operations in Iran.

“We greatly appreciate the positive attitude from the US side towards the issue relating to ZTE,” said Lu Kang, chief spokesman for China’s foreign ministry.

Mr Lu said the vice-premier would meet a US delegation led by treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is believed to be more amenable to a trade settlement than administration “China hawks” such as trade representative Robert Lighthizer and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro.

One person close to the negotiations echoed fears in the US business community that Mr Trump might be tempted to accept a deal that reduced China’s $337 billion trade surplus with the US but did not address more structural issues, such as market access and technology transfers to Chinese joint venture partners.

“The capitulation has begun,” the person said.

Two other people briefed on the Sino-US trade talks – begun after Washington and Beijing in April threatened to impose punitive tariffs on $100 billion worth of bilateral trade – said Mr Trump’s climbdown on ZTE would give China’s Xi Jinping room to offer trade concessions while avoiding a dispute with Beijing before the US president’s June summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The US is keen to reduce tensions in the run-up to the summit with Kim, giving the Chinese what they saw as an opening [on ZTE],” one of the people said. “China gets to save face. They are willing to make progress [on the trade talks] as long as they don’t have to capitulate completely.”

Mr Trump’s tweet on ZTE, which added that “too many jobs in China [would be] lost”, was all the more surprising given the stringent demands made by US trade negotiators in Beijing earlier this month.

While Washington’s basic negotiating position was spelt out in a document leaked online, people briefed on a still-unpublished annexe said Mr Trump’s team had also demanded that Beijing allow foreign investment in computing companies and repeal a controversial cyber security law.

Chinese analysts welcomed Mr Trump’s comments, which they said showed that the two sides could negotiate a compromise despite initial demands that Beijing would never agree to, such as abandoning its Made in China 2025 industrial development policy.

“Trump clearly knows China will never agree to US demands that concern its core interests,” said Wang Chong, an expert on Sino-US relations with the Charhar Institute, a Beijing-based think-tank. “It’s more of a bargaining and negotiation strategy [by Mr Trump]. Liu He is going to Washington to tell the US what he can offer.”

The Global Times, a Chinese nationalist tabloid newspaper, said that, “President Trump’s decision [on ZTE] couldn’t have arrived at a better time . . . We expect President Trump to follow through with his Twitter announcement quickly.”

Jonas Short, head of policy research at Everbright Sun Hung Kai in Beijing, said: “Even if there is little prospect of a near-term grand bargain on trade, [negotiations are] preferable to another intensification in trade frictions.

“We think cooler heads will prevail in preventing the situation getting out of control.” – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018