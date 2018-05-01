Youth unemployment at 12% in April, CSO says

The youth unemployment rate (15-24 years) was 12 per cent in April, down from almost 15 per cent in the same month last year, according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The rate has come down 0.5 per cent from the 12.5 per cent at which it stood in March.

The figures also show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for April was down almost 1 per cent compared to the same month last year.

The rate was 5.9 per cent, down from 6.8 per cent in April 2017.

The seasonally adjusted number of people unemployed was 140,300, down from 143,500 when compared to the March figure, and a decrease of 16,700 when compared to April 2017.

The unemployment rate was 6.2 per cent for men, down from 6.4 per cent in March, and down from 7.3 per cent from April last year.

The rate for women was 5.5 per cent, down from 5.6 per cent in March and down from 6.1 per cent in April last year.

The number of men unemployed in April was 80,300, down from 82,700 in March. The number of women unemployed was 60,000, a decrease of 800 when compared to March.