Not just the end of a year but the drawing to a close of the century’s second decade. A period that began with Barack Obama in the White House and ended with Donald Trump as the leader of the free world, as nobody calls him. Strong men lead populist, oligarchical, despotic regimes in China, the US, Russia and the UK.

Europe remains a beacon of relative stability, with Angela Merkel in office at both ends of the decade, but even her reign is coming to an end.