Twitter grabbed the headlines this week, telling employees that where possible those who wanted to do so could continue to work from home “forever”. But what is the likely timescale for reopening of offices in Ireland and what can employees expect when they do? All the signs are that return for many will be delayed until the autumn at least and that many will have the option, or be encouraged, to work from home for longer. They can be sure that the office they return to will look very different to the one they left.

1. The Government plan

The reopening plan for the economy suggests that many office employees could remain working from home beyond the final phase of the document – phase five is due to start on August 10th. While by then many businesses will be open, the document states that as of that date, “remote working continues for all workers or businesses that can do so.” In light of this, many bigger companies are indicating to employees that many of them will have the option of working from home at least until September/October – and possibly longer.