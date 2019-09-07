Will there be a price to be paid by Ireland for the backstop?

German industry boss hints at inevitable move towards tax harmony in Europe

Might a compromise on corporate tax be the price of the backstop? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Might a compromise on corporate tax be the price of the backstop? Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

 

The European Union’s support for Ireland and the backstop in the Brexit negotiations has been unwavering, contrary to initial forecasts that the other member states would not hold to a common position.

Fears that the Border insurance policy would be jettisoned or watered down at the last minute, at the behest of European business, to facilitate a deal with the United Kingdom have so far been misplaced.

In Dublin yesterday Joachim Lang, the head of the Federation of German Industries (BDI), the country’s equivalent of Ibec, said German business was steadfast behind the backstop and would not support any time limit attached to it.

“Despite all noise, all the time pressure, and all the immense challenges for businesses” this stance would not change, he said, noting it was fundamental to preserving the integrity of the single market and peace on the island of Ireland.

The big question is how much political capital Dublin has spent in keeping its European allies on side in the Brexit negotiations and whether we might have to yield in another area.

Sacrosanct

At the same event, Lang talked about how multinational tax avoidance was driving anti-establishment populism across Europe and how there would have to be some unified response. This is code for co-ordination on corporate tax, a move that is vehemently opposed by Ireland, which sees its special 12.5 per cent headline rate as sacrosanct.

The European Commission’s proposed Consolidated Common Corporate Tax Base, which would see large firms pay corporation tax proportionate to where their sales, staff and headquarters are located, could wipe out half of our €10 billion corporate tax base, according to certain estimates.

While the BDI and Germany were against recent French moves to unilaterally impose a digital sales tax on big US tech companies, Lang said many Germans were sympathetic to the proposals.“If we do not want to see more of these national answers to tax evasion we need to come to a European conclusion,” he said. Might a compromise on corporate tax be the price of the backstop?

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.