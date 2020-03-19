Will the coronavirus prove terminal for the global economy?
Smart Money: The three key questions which will determine the economic price of Covid-19
A near-deserted Dublin city centre.
The extraordinary economic impact of the coronavirus is startling as the restrictions introduced on public health grounds lead to a major drop in demand across the Irish economy – and many others.
Trying to forecast where there is going is very difficult, but here are the questions which determine how this works out for the economy, for jobs and for our incomes.