Will Ireland's ‘squeezed middle’ get any relief in Budget 2019?

Minister will have to raise extra funds in order to pay for income tax cuts

Updated: about 2 hours ago
Cliff Taylor

Squeezed middle: are those likely to do best out of Budget 2019 the middle-income earners? Photograph: iStockphoto/Getty

Squeezed middle: are those likely to do best out of Budget 2019 the middle-income earners? Photograph: iStockphoto/Getty

Can the so-called squeezed middle expect any significant “unsqueezing” in Budget 2019? Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has promised they will benefit although he has also committed to not spending too much extra.

The tax take on incomes shot up during the economic crisis, with the universal social charge the chief culprit. Since then, some small relief has come in successive budgets. Will this be the year of more significant gains for taxpayers?

#break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break #break
The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.