Can the so-called squeezed middle expect any significant “unsqueezing” in Budget 2019? Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has promised they will benefit although he has also committed to not spending too much extra.

The tax take on incomes shot up during the economic crisis, with the universal social charge the chief culprit. Since then, some small relief has come in successive budgets. Will this be the year of more significant gains for taxpayers?

