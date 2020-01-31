Why is Michael McGrath backing tax breaks for the wealthy?
Fianna Fáil’s minister for finance in waiting says there are ‘many strands to tackling the housing crisis’, including a €10,000 savings scheme
Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath: “Most people understand that Fianna Fáil wasn’t in government for the past four years. I had no department to run, no advisers or civil servants reporting to me.” Photograph: Dara MacDónaill
The portents are promising with Fianna Fáil ahead of Fine Gael in opinion polls in the race to lead the next government, and the polls also suggesting that a majority of the electorate is in the mood for a change of government.
Sitting in the café in the millennium wing of Leinster House, McGrath plays it cool.