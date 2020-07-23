Why Irish households are not, after all, among the best off in the EU

Incomes have risen steadily in Ireland in recent years – before Covid-19 hit – with some data showing Ireland as one of the EU’s richest countries. But are we really that well off? We know that distortions caused by multinationals are one of the factors affecting the data. But there are other factors too – and data developed in recent years, measuring how much people spend on goods and services, gives a different picture. Here is why.

1. GDP: the flawed indicator

Former central bank governor Patrick Honohan has said that Irish GDP data is “worse than useless.”