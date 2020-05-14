Twitter grabbed the headlines this week, telling employees that where possible those who wanted to do so could continue to work from home “forever”. But what is the likely timescale for reopening of offices in Ireland and what can employees expect when they do? All the signs are that the return for many to office live will be delayed –probably to 2021 for many – and that things will look very different when they do. And the Government plan is as yet not entirely clear on who can open when.

1. The Government plan

The reopening plan for the economy suggests that many office employees could remain working from home beyond the final phase of the document – phase five is due to start on August 10th. While by then many businesses will be open, the document states that as of that date, “remote working continues for all workers or businesses that can do so.” In light of this, many bigger companies are indicating to employees that many of them will have the option of working from home at least until September/October – and possibly longer.