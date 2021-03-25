When will the Republic reopen if our plan is like the UK’s approach?

Smart Money: The UK is ahead of the Republic on vaccinations and will provide vital pointers

Cliff Taylor

What can the UK’s reopening plan tell us about when restrictions will loosen in the Republic? Photograph: Collins

Let’s be honest – nobody knows how anybody’s Covid-19 reopening plan will work. The virus has meant plans have been torn up many times. Now we have more infectious variants and more uncertainty.

But a few countries are ahead of the Republic on the vaccination road – and thus will provide vital evidence which will influence what will happen here.T he UK’s vaccination strategy is different to ours, concentrating on getting most people vaccinated once. But the timing of their reopening plan does offer some vital pointers on how vaccinations and reopening may run together in the months ahead.

