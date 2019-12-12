What Irish house prices say about the regional economic divide
Smart Money: New research also shows how affordability differs for first-buyers around the country
The ESRI does not believe prices are vulnerbale to a crash – or at least finds that they are not overvalued in terms of the current state of the economy. Photograph: iStock
Data about the spread of economic growth across the State is hard to find – and tends to be well out of date. Now new research from the ESRI uses home price and rental data to look at how much different parts of the State have gained from the recent period of strong growth.
It also looks at what different house price and income trends mean for first-time buyers in different parts of the State – including new estimates on average income for under-40s.