What does the latest ECB move mean for interest rates?

The ECB is moving to end its extraordinary period of monetary stimulus, but only slowly. The bottom line for borrowers from the latest announcement is that t now looks like the first move upwards in official ECB interest rates will not come until 2019 at the earliest. How quickly interest rates will rise after that will depend on how strongly the euro zone is growing.

The ECB announced today that its programme of massive buying of Government and corporate bonds - so-called quantitative easing (QE) - would be cut from €60 billion a month now to €30 billion next January. The programme has been extended to September 2018 and the ECB has made clear that it could run further than that, depending on economic conditions in the meantime. Growth has picked up in the euro zone but the rate of inflation remains well below the 2 per cent ECB target, so the central bank is moving slowly.

Crucially for borrowers, the ECB has said that it expects interest rates “to remain at their present levels for an extended period of time” and does not expect them to start rising until “ well past the end” of the QE programme. With QE not due to end until September at the earliest, this suggests that ECB rates will not start to rise until well into 2019 and even that would depend on a significant euro zone recovery being sustained. So ECB base rates are going to stay at 0 per cent for some time yet.

This is good news for borrowers and for the Government in terms of its own borrowings, though the gradual run down of the ECB buying programme does raise questions about the cost of raising borrowings for the NTMA in the years ahead. The exchequer has been a big beneficiary of the QE programme, allowing us to raise new cash more cheaply and this bonus is now going to start to slowly peter out.

Government bond markets may start to react to this next year, pushing up the cost of borrowing. For savers the current pain of almost no return on regular savings accounts looks set to continue.

For mortgage and other borrowers, interest rate changes over the next year will thus be driven by competition rather than ECB changes, though if long-term interest rates start to anticipate an ECB rate change next year, we could see this reflected in fixed interest rate offers. With standard variable mortgage rates here well above the euro norm, competition could even see these edging lower.

However those taking out longer term loans such as mortgages need to realise, too, that the interest rate cycle will start to head upwards, sooner or later. Economists are debating the timing and how high rates will go in the next cycle, but one thing for sure is that a 0 per cent interest rate is not the norm. The era of super low interest rates is not over yet, but today’s ECB move is another step along the road back to normality and higher borrowing costs.