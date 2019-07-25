What do the latest mortgage figures tell us about the property market?
Smart Money: With house prices and construction stalling, what’s going on?
The latest figures have led forecasters to downgrade their estimates of mortgage borrowing for the full year.
For the moment, many people simply can’t afford to buy a house in Dublin.
The trend to commuter sprawl continues, even though this is directly contrary to Government policy .
The drawdown of mortgages by borrowers, and approvals for new mortgages, are running ahead of last year’s levels.
But the figures for June have fallen back significantly from May, leading forecasterss to downgrade their estimates for the full year.