What are the options if I can’t pay my mortgage?

Whether you’re a business banking customer or an individual repaying a mortgage, the spread of Covid-19 will likely raise some issues. Lenders, however, appear to be adopting a flexible approach to the crisis.

AIB has told its customers that if they’re in trouble, or suspect that the future may pose problems, they should contact their local branch or a dedicated mortgage arrears support line. Some of the measures that can be availed of include an interest only/moratoria period of up to six months; interest only repayment in certain circumstances; or credit options depending on the customer’s specific needs.

The bank is also offering a range of supports to its business customers such as a 48 hour decision window on loans and overdrafts up to €60,000 and short term loans to replenish cash flow.

‘Flexible arrangements’

Bank of Ireland is also offering “flexible arrangements” for personal customers such as loan payment breaks. Those customers have been advised to call the bank to discuss options. For business customers, the bank is offering emergency working capital and flexibility on loan facilities.

And in Permanent TSB’s case, the option for mortgage customers is much the same. A spokesman told The Irish Times that it offers support to customers in financial difficulty already based on an individual’s circumstances. “We will continue to offer this support for our customers and will keep the situation under review, should any further measures need to be put in place to support our customers as a result of the impact of covid-19,” he added.

One question that has cropped up is as to whether individuals who don’t keep up repayments in this period will be penalised. It is understood that as long as the lender in question agrees to allow a payment moratorium, an individual’s credit rating won’t be affected. This must, however, be agreed with the lender in advance.

Permanent TSB noted that a cross bank co-ordination group, chaired by the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, “continues to work on an industry wide plan to best manage the continued provision of banking services in the event of an escalation of covid-19”.

Neil McDonnell, the chief executive of ISME, suggested that loan holidays on their own are unlikely to be sufficient to get small businesses through this crisis. “The likelihood is that this will prolong beyond the end of March and liquidity solutions are going to have to be pretty aggressive. You’re looking at an event that will at least be as disruptive as 2008, 2009 and will impact the SME community.”

Welfare payments

Meanwhile, if staff are laid off, as many will be today as a result of the Government’s call to close down pubs and restaurants for at least two weeks, they will be able to recoup some money from the State.

Employees laid off temporarily, without pay, due to a reduction in business activity can apply to the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection for the covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

This payment is available to all employees and self employed people who have lost their jobs as a result of the work stoppages associated with the spread of the virus. After filling out a simple one page application form, workers can get a flat rate payment of €203 per week for a period of six weeks.

You don’t need a public services card to receive the payment but if you have one you can apply online - otherwise you have to send in the application form in the post.

Workers who do apply for this payment will be required to apply for the normal jobseeker’s payments within this six week period to ensure that they won’t be out of pocket after the six weeks. Jobseekers payment is a means tested payment for people over 25 who can get a maximum of €203 per week. This can also be received by self employed people but the length of time they’ll be eligible for the payment will vary.

Employees who are put onto a shorter working week due to a reduction in business related to Covid-19 can apply for a short time work support payment. So if, for example, your working week has been reduced from a five day week to a three day week, you can get support for the other two days. If you have lost out two days of work, you may be entitled to up to €81.20 (two fifths of the maximum weekly rate of jobseekers benefit of €203) for the two days you’re no longer working.

Finally, there is also an illness benefit and supplementary welfare allowance to support people who are self isolating. Under the new regime, the personal rate of illness benefit will increase form €203 to €305 per week for up to two weeks if a person is medically required to self-isolate, or for the duration of a person’s medically certified absence from work with a covid-19 diagnosis.