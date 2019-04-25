The teachers’ conferences are on and there are loud demands for pay equality and higher spending – and a clear preparing of the ground for wider pay demands.. One of the key issues raised has been the pay and conditions – and even the pensions – of younger teachers, hired after the crisis on lower pay rates. So are teachers really poorly paid and what are the implications of the calls for equality ?

1. The basics: Teachers, like all public servants, had their pay cut and other terms and conditions altered during the crisis. Under the terms of the Lansdowne Road agreement, public servants earning up to €70,000 – approximately 90 per cent of the total – will have their basic pay fully restored to pre-crisis levels by the end of next year, with higher earners not far behind.