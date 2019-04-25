What are the facts about teachers’ pay in Ireland?

Smart Money: cost of housing is putting pressure on wages and the unions are prioritising better pensions

Cliff Taylor

ASTI delegates during the annual convention in Wexford during debates on the motions on teachers’ pay. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The teachers’ conferences are on and there are loud demands for pay equality and higher spending – and a clear preparing of the ground for wider pay demands.. One of the key issues raised has been the pay and conditions – and even the pensions – of younger teachers, hired after the crisis on lower pay rates. So are teachers really poorly paid and what are the implications of the calls for equality ?

1. The basics: Teachers, like all public servants, had their pay cut and other terms and conditions altered during the crisis. Under the terms of the Lansdowne Road agreement, public servants earning up to €70,000 – approximately 90 per cent of the total – will have their basic pay fully restored to pre-crisis levels by the end of next year, with higher earners not far behind.

