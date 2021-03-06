Waxwork drinkers, Europe’s new tech prince and logos that look like something else

Image of the week: Forward moves

Say hello to advertising creative Don Draper of Mad Men, propping up the bar in wax form at the Peter Luger Steakhouse in Brooklyn, New York, where restaurants these days are open for indoor dining at 25 per cent occupancy, encouraging restaurateurs to come up with inventive ways to make them seem less empty.

This steakhouse has, courtesy of loans from Madame Tussauds, turned to celebrity waxworks to provide some atmosphere. So Don (Jon Hamm) can, these days, be found thinking deeply and attempting to change the conversation in Brooklyn rather than in his natural Manhattan habitat, though he is still clutching his old-fashioned and wearing only a metaphorical mask.

In numbers: Plot twist

$700 million

Receipts for 2021’s global cinema box office leader – Chinese time-travel comedy Hi, Mom – have surged past this sum, overtaking previous number one Detective Chinatown 3.

71%

Slump in box office takings in 2020 compared to 2019. Despite the booming Chinese market, Covid-19 closures and restrictions are expected to keep big-screen revenues well down on their pre-pandemic level.

300%

The year-to-date share price performance of Odeon cinemas owner AMC Entertainment (as of Wednesday) courtesy of the same Reddit-inspired buyer pile-on that fuelled a spike in GameStop shares.

Getting to know: Sebastian Siemiatkowski

Sebastian Siemiatkowski (39) goes by the handle @klarnaseb on Twitter, where his bio declares he is trying to be “the nightmare of the bank establishment worldwide!” The Swedish founder and chief executive of payments company Klarna “looks like a Disney version of a tech entrepreneur prince”, according to a 2020 profile in Elle magazine, which swooned over his “uncanny ability to create desire” through an ecommerce version of the old buy-now-pay-later temptation.

This week Klarna Bank, which he started aged 23 and also offers savings accounts and other banking services, raised $1 billion at a valuation of $31 billion – triple what the fintech company had been deemed to be worth just last September. Investors “agree with us”, Siemiatkowski said, that “this credit card industry is actually at its core flawed”. More pertinently (or ominously), people are starting to use Klarna as a verb.

The list: Logos that look like something else

Everyone’s a critic, which is why every seemingly anodyne corporate branding decision is fraught with risk. Here are some logos that have been met with responses not anticipated in the brainstorming sessions.