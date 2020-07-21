Vital for Irish economy that EU summit did the deal

The context the EU summit deal sets for European action in the next couple of years is more important for Ireland than the cash we will get.

By agreeing a deal, EU leaders have set out a joint blueprint to address the Covid-19 economic crisis, albeit one only agreed after a lengthy and fractious summit. The new funds are significant though not massive, but they are enough to support growth, especially in Southern Europe.

Crucially,the doubts a failure would have sown about the ability of the EU to work together have been avoided. To combat the crisis, the EU desperately needed a budgetary deal to sit alongside the huge monetary action taken by the ECB.

Now, while the cutting of the amount to be given out in grants reduces the firepower of the package, at least a deal was done,

A failure to agree at the summit might have given the financial markets a reason to test the ECB’s resolve and pick away at the discomfort in some member states about the scale of its actions .

Keeping the political show on the road at the summit makes this less likely and a rerun of the economically damaging market tension seen during the last crisis should thus be avoided.

The financial value to Ireland of borrowing at super low rates is enormous in the context of the crisis.

What about the deal itself ? The Government has not yet published a full estimate of what it believes Ireland may get – though the immediate cash benefits to Ireland, while useful, will be limited.

The initial estimate when the fund was floated was that Ireland would get €1.9 billion in grants and access to around €1 billion in loans from the €750 billion fund.

In terms of grants, it now appears we might get around €1.3 billion in the initial 2021-22 allocation – under which 70 per cent of the funds will be paid out.

The rest of the money – around 30 per cent – will be paid out later under a different formula which should be more favourable to Ireland as it includes the hit from Covid. And further sums may be available from other funds. So in total we may get a bit more than the €1.9 billion in grants originally estimated by the Commission.

Whether Ireland would avail of the loans part of the deal is unclear – at the moment the State can borrow very cheaply on the markets and it remains to be seen what terms will apply to the EU package.

The bigger win for Ireland is agreement on a new €5 billion Brexit fund as part of the next EU budget, to be allocated to countries worst hit by the UK’s departure from the EU. Ireland and Belgium are likely to be the two biggest beneficiaries here.

There is no indication of how this fund will work or the exact basis of allocation, but this makes the summit outcome for Ireland in terms of direct cash benefits look better.

An agreement that member states can keep 25 per cent of customs duties collected, as opposed to 20 per cent now, would be worth around €170 million to Ireland,

What about paying for it all? The European Commission will borrow the money on the markets, with a commitment to have it paid down by 2058.

How the necessary repayments will be financed will depend in part on how successful the commission is in bringing forward proposals to raise its “ own resources “– taxes that it would keep and be used to pay down the debt.

A plastic waste tax is to be introduced in 2021, but beyond that ideas such as a digital tax on multinationals and a new carbon taxes still have to be discussed and may or may not be agreed.

If the commission does not find enough own resources to make repayments , then this means that in the longer term countries will have to pay more into the EU budget over a long period of years to 2058, to gradually paying down the borrowings.

As a net contributor to the EU budget Ireland would have to pay its share and could have to pay significantly more in cash over the years than it will get from the funds. The idea is to redistribute from richer to poorer states, and Ireland is one of the richer ones.

Initial commission documents published some months ago had Ireland underwriting some €18.7 billion of the repayments out to 2058.However the uncertainty over the EU’s own resources make this all hard to call now. The new allocation mechanism may also change the calculations.

There will also be close assessment of the wider EU budget deal and how it will affect the calculus which has seen Ireland paying in about €2.4 billion to €2.5 billion a year and getting around €1.8 – €1.9 billion in receipts in recent years.

The impact on CAP, our main financial take from the EU budget, will be vital here.

So the net outcome for Ireland is the certainty of grants over the next few years and a top-up from the Brexit fund .

In time, particularly after 2026, the State may have to pay in more to the EU budget each year to fund repayments. But a modest boost to EU growth and underlining that the EU is standing together to address the crisis is significant .

Crucially, the EU has added a budgetary wing to the ECB’s support programme which is so vital to Ireland.