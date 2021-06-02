VAT receipts roar back to pre-pandemic level as economy reopens

VAT receipts surged back to pre-pandemic levels last month as the economy reopened after months of lockdown.

The latest exchequer returns from the Department of Finance show the sales tax generated €2.3 billion in May.

This was 12.5 per cent, or €256 million, more than the department had anticipated, pointing to a significant pick-up in consumer spending.

VAT receipts were €800 million up on May last year and on a par with the pre-pandemic May 2019 figure.

“Despite ongoing restrictions, the May VAT yield was broadly flat on its 2019 performance, mirroring high frequency payments data which shows spending has slowly recovered since the turn of the year to be close to pre-pandemic levels,” the department said.

Cumulative VAT receipts for the year to date came to just under €7 billion, 4.9 per cent above target, and 22 per cent up on the same period last year.

The Government and Central Bank are expecting a big upturn in economic activity in the second half of 2021 fuelled by the easing of restrictions and pent-up consumer demand.

The latest returns show cumulative tax revenues of €23 billion have been collected so far this year, €800 million, or 3.5 per cent, ahead of profile

Income tax

The strong performance was driven by continuing strength in income tax receipts, as well as a substantial recovery in VAT receipts.

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe said: “Today’s exchequer returns show that although we continue to borrow heavily to support incomes and businesses through the pandemic, the economy has started to recover.”

“VAT receipts, in particular, show that both consumers and business are feeling more confident about the future. As our vaccination programme continues its successful rollout, we can look forward to a sustainable and broad based recovery,” he said.