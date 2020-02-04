VAT and income tax put State’s finances on sound footing in January

Strong gains in income tax and VAT saw the State’s tax take increase by 10 per cent in January, compared with the same period last year.

The latest exchequer returns, published by the Department of Finance, show income tax receipts totalled nearly €2.2 billion in January.

This represents a year-on-year improvement of 17 per cent or €315 million, reflecting the strength of the Irish labour market.

The department, however, linked some of the increase to payments from last year, which “fell into January”.

VAT generated a near record €2.7 billion and accounted for nearly half of the total amount of tax collected in January, which was €5.9 billion.

January is the biggest month of the year for VAT as it reflects the busy November-December shopping period, which includes online sales events such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday and the more traditional post-Christmas sales.

The €2.7 billion in VAT was marginally down on last year’s record total but still reflected a reasonable Christmas shopping period.

Repayments

Corporation tax, which hit a record €11 billion last year, came in at €218 million, which represented a 214 per cent increase on January last year.

However, the department cautioned that January 2019 yielded a “net negative total” due to several high-profile repayments.

While monthly tax returns fluctuate, the latest figures left the exchequer with a surplus €1.66 billion in January compared to a surplus of €1.64 billion for the same month last year.

The €23 million year-on-year improvement is driven by an increase in tax revenues, and somewhat offset by increases in both current and capital voted expenditure, the department said.

Total voted expenditure in January was just under €4.6 billion, which represented an 8.5 per cent or €360 million increase in year-on-year terms.

This comprised of a 6.6 per cent increase in current spending and a near 44 per cent increase in capital spending.