Varadkar to highlight Brexit concerns in Davos meetings

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe will highlight their concerns about Brexit at a series of meetings at Davos with global political and business leaders over the coming days.

The Taoiseach and Minister Donohoe will travel on the Swiss town on Wednesday afternoon.

“The Taoiseach’s programme includes bilateral meetings with political leaders at a crucial time for Brexit, with CEOs of multinational firms which have significant operations in Ireland,” a government spokesman said. “He joins other heads of government for a live panel debate tomorrow on the continent’s most pressing challenges, including Brexit.”

Mr Donohoe is set to take part in a panel on international tax issues alongside Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) secretary general Angel Gurria on Thursday afternoon.

“Throughout their engagements, the Taoiseach and Minister Donohoe will promote Ireland’s strengths as a leading location for business and investment, and our commitment to open, free and rules-based trading,” the spokesman said.

The Taoiseach and Minister Donohoe will also attend IDA Ireland’s annual dinner at Davos for senior executives of major international companies on Thursday.

It has also emerged that cerman Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold talks with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Berlin on Thursday, a German government spokeswoman said, adding that a postponement of Brexit could be discussed only if Britain wanted to delay its exit from the bloc. “We need to know what Britain wants and how it sees the way ahead and that is the case in particular for the question of a delay,” the spokeswoman told a regular government news conference. “We will deal with that question only if Britain wants a delay.”