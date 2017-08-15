Value of Irish exports to Britain jumps despite Brexit uncertainty

Despite fears of a major slowdown in Irish exports to the UK because of Brexit, the latest trade figures point to an uptick in exports with our nearest neighbour.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the value of Irish exports to Britain has grown by 14 per cent to €7.2 billion so far this year.

The figures show Irish exports to Britain rose by 15 per cent to nearly €1.3 billion in June alone. The main increase was in the exports of chemicals and related products.

The value of Irish exports as a whole, however, fell by 8 per cent to €9.4 billion in June on foot of a big contraction in the value of “other transport equipment” exports, which include aircraft.

At the same time, Irish imports decreased by 3 per cent to €5.7 billion. The combined effect was the reduce Ireland’s trade surplus for June by 15 per cent to €3.6 billion.

The underlying trend still remains positive, however, with the value of goods exports for the first six months of the year up 7 per cent at €61.4 billion.

The largest decrease was in exports of other transport equipment, including aircraft exports, which decreased by 90 per cent to €65 million in June.

Exports of food and live animals, meanwhile, increased by 26 per cent to €1billion in June compared to the previous year.

Exports of medical and pharmaceutical products, the powerhouse of Ireland’s export trade, increased by 14per cent to €3.2 billion.

The EU accounted for €5.1 billion or 50 per cent of total exports in June, with Belgium accounting for the largest single share.

Antwerp is one of the largest global drug redistribution hubs and receives most of the State’s pharma exports which are not destined for the US. The US was the main non-EU destination accounting for 26 per cent or €2.68 billion of total exports in June.

The value of goods imports for the first half of 2017 was €36.2 billion, which is an increase of 2 per cent, compared with the first six months of 2016.

Imports of medical and pharmaceutical products increased by 129 per cent to €1 billion in June while imports of road vehicles, which had jumped as a result of the current weakness in sterling, decreased by15 per cent to €317 million.