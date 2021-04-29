Vaccines and reopening: the 40% rule could be vital for Ireland
Smart Money: Little room for error in inoculation roll-out if reopening targets are to be met
The message from some other countries – including some parts of the US and Chile is that if you move too quickly, case numbers can rise even as vaccines reach more of the population. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill/The Irish Times
As the Government announces its reopening plans, we know one thing. There is no perfect guide here on the balance between vaccination and reopening. But there are some markers we can use.
The latest Department of Finance economic forecasts contain a fascinating analysis based on what has happened in Israel.And the UK reopening is six or seven weeks ahead of us and we can see how it is managing the vaccine/reopening balance. So where do we stand?