‘Vaccine policy is economic policy’, Donohoe tells committee

“Vaccine policy is economic policy,” Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has said, noting the speed of economic recovery now depends on the success of the vaccination programme.

Rising vaccine coverage will allow for a more significant easing of containment measures over the summer, he told the Oireachtas Committe on Budgetary Oversight.

“Of course there will be week-to-week fluctuations, and vaccine supply remains volatile, but we must keep in mind the bigger picture; we are on-track to vaccinate a large majority of the adult population by the end of this quarter,” he said.

Minister Donohoe was appearing before the committee to discuss the Government’s latest Stability Programme Update (SPU), which sets out its economic projections for the year ahead.

Forecasts

In the SPU, the Government forecasts GDP growth of 4.5 per cent this year and 5 per cent next year, driven by a rebound in consumer spending.

“A conditioning assumption underpinning the projections in the SPU is that low levels of public health restrictions will be in place in the second half of the year, with minimal restrictions next year, which should allow economic activity to normalise,” Mr Donohoe. said.

The release of pent-up consumer and business demand would be the key driver of the economy in the near-term, he said.

“The recovery in consumer spending next year is also assumed to be supported by an unwinding of part of the excess household savings built up during the pandemic,” he said.

However, he warned that given the degree of uncertainty at present, the margin of error around these projections was sizeable.

Mr Donohoe said the level of unemployment would remain elevated for an extended period, possibly to the end of 2023.

The Government is also expected a budget deficit of €18 billion this year, pushing the State’s debt level just under €240 billion, or almost 112 per cent of national income, as measured by gross national income.

“Let me put this another way: our public debt is approaching a quarter of a trillion euros,” he said.

“So, once the worst of the pandemic has passed, it will be necessary to address this by eliminating the deficit over time in a way that balances supporting the economy with continued fiscal sustainability,” Mr Donohoe said.

Revenue

While pledging there would be no cliff edge in the removal of supports, he said it is expected they will be unwound after 2022.

He said economic growth — via increased tax revenues — will be enough to close the gap between what that State earns and what it spends.

However, he warned there were downside risks to the Government’s financial projections, including from international corporate tax reform, which he said, could weigh more heavily on this revenue stream than is currently assumed.

The Government is predicting the State’s corporate tax base will shrink by €2 billion as a result of reforms currently under consideration.