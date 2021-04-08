Vaccine passports to new variants: the big reopening questions

The Government has updated its figures on vaccine supply, promising a ramping up this month and next. But the reopening plan for the economy and businesses is still surrounded by big questions. Here are the key ones.

1. When will reopening start in earnest?

The potential timeline is starting to become clearer. If the Government vaccination targets are met, particularly promises to increase delivery massively going into May and June, then there is a prospect of a gradual reopening from May onwards.