Vaccine passports to new variants: the big reopening questions
Smart Money: There is still so much we don’t know about our economic restart, including when exactly it will happen
‘Are We There Yet?’ street art in the Grand Canal Basin area of Dublin: a phased reopening of the economy is expected to begin in May, but no dates have been set. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw for The Irish Times
The Government has updated its figures on vaccine supply, promising a ramping up this month and next. But the reopening plan for the economy and businesses is still surrounded by big questions. Here are the key ones.
1. When will reopening start in earnest?
The potential timeline is starting to become clearer. If the Government vaccination targets are met, particularly promises to increase delivery massively going into May and June, then there is a prospect of a gradual reopening from May onwards.