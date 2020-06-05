US jobs market rebounds unexpectedly

America’s labour market unexpectedly rebounded in May, signalling the economy is picking up faster than thought from the depths of the damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Non-farm payrolls rose by 2.5 million after a 20.7 million tumble the prior month that was the largest in records back to 1939, according to Labor Department data on Friday. The jobless rate fell to 13.3 per cent from 14.7 per cent.

Economist forecasts had called for a decline of 7.5 million in payrolls and a jump in the unemployment rate to 19 per cent.

Futures jump

Treasury yields and US stock futures jumped after the report, while the dollar spiked against the yen.

“These improvements in the labour market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it,” the Labor Department said in a statement. – Bloomberg