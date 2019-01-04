US job growth surges while wages accelerate in December
However, unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9%, above forecasts for 3.7%
US president Donald Trump answers questions during an interview with Reuters journalists in the Oval Office.
The US economy posted last month its strongest job growth since February, while wages accelerated at a quicker pace, signalling the labour market remains robust, data on Friday showed.
Non-farm payrolls climbed 312,000 in December the labour department said. That beat economists’ expectations for 177,000, according to a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 176,000 increase the previous month.
Wage growth heated up last month with average hourly earnings up 3.2 per cent year-on-year – the quickest pace since 2009 – and up 0.4 per cent month-on-month, ahead of economists’ expectations.
The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 per cent, above forecasts for 3.7 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019