US job growth surges while wages accelerate in December

The US economy posted last month its strongest job growth since February, while wages accelerated at a quicker pace, signalling the labour market remains robust, data on Friday showed.

Non-farm payrolls climbed 312,000 in December the labour department said. That beat economists’ expectations for 177,000, according to a Reuters poll. It followed a revised 176,000 increase the previous month.

Wage growth heated up last month with average hourly earnings up 3.2 per cent year-on-year – the quickest pace since 2009 – and up 0.4 per cent month-on-month, ahead of economists’ expectations.

The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.9 per cent, above forecasts for 3.7 per cent. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019