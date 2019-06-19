US Fed holds rates but signals more dovish outlook

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but shifted towards a more dovish stance and pointed to possible interest rate cuts in the future, citing rising “uncertainties” about the economic outlook.

At the end of a two-day meeting marked by concerns about slowing growth and rising trade tensions, the Fed said it would “act as appropriate to sustain the expansion” and would “closely monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook”.

This marked a change compared with previous language in which the Fed said it would simply be “patient” in determining changes to interest rate policy. The Fed also downgraded its description of the health of the US economy, saying activity was rising at a “moderate rate” - a less rosy picture than the “solid rate” of expansion it saw in May - and noted that inflation continued to run below its 2 per cent target.

But even as the Fed set the stage for possible monetary stimulus, economic projections released by the US central bank along with its statement suggested that interest rate cuts could take time to happen - and may not occur before next year.

The median interest rate forecast of Fed officials showed no change for the rest of 2019, but a 25 basis point reduction next year, compared with their previous projection of a 25 basis point increase in 2020.

Fed chair Jay Powell faced one dissent in the decision to keep rates on hold, with James Bullard, president of the St Louis Fed, saying he would have preferred to cut rates on Wednesday by 25 basis points.

US government bond prices rallied on the expectation that the Fed will ease monetary policy later this year, sending the 10-year US Treasury yield dipping back to near the 2 per cent mark - a level it has not gone under in two years. The dollar was also lower against every other major currency.

The US stock market, which came under pressure last month when resurgent trade tensions sparked concerns over economic growth, also cheered the more dovish signals. The S&P 500 added about 0.2 per cent in the wake of the Fed decision.

Despite the gathering clouds around the US outlook, economic data was still mixed and not uniformly deteriorating, according to the Fed.

“Job gains have been solid, on average, in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low,” it said in its statement. “Although growth of household spending appears to have picked up from earlier in the year, indicators of business fixed investment have been soft.”

This week’s Fed meeting was held in the wake of comments by Mario Draghi, the president of the European Central Bank, who pointed to a fresh stimulus for the euro zone.

That signal from the ECB triggered an irate tweet by Donald Trump, the US president, who accused Mr Draghi of unfairly trying to devalue the euro. Mr Trump has been publicly putting heavy pressure on Mr Powell to cut interest rates, triggering criticism that he is undermining Fed independence.

“We’ll see what happens,” Mr Trump told reporters on Tuesday about the upcoming Fed meeting, and whether he might consider removing Mr Powell from the top job at the Fed. “I want to be given a level playing field, and so far I haven’t been.”

A move towards lower interest rates at the Fed would represent a remarkable U-turn in policy for the US central bank compared with 2018, when Mr Powell oversaw a series of gradual increases in the fed funds rate to bring it up to its current level of 2.25-2.5 per cent. By March, however, most Fed officials were no longer expecting interest rate rises, and the Fed effectively switched to a neutral posture, saying it would adopt a “patient” approach to interest rate changes in either direction.

But with trade tensions rising, incoming economic data pointing to a slowdown, and investors buying up US government debt in anticipation of a possible easing, Mr Powell and other Fed officials began seriously considering interest rate cuts - which would be their first downward shift since September 2007.

At a Fed conference in Chicago this month, Mr Powell sent what was widely interpreted as a signal that he was prepared to cut rates, saying the Fed was ready to act to sustain the expansion amid uncertainty about the outcome of trade negotiations.

The trade outlook has brightened slightly since the beginning of the month, however. Mr Trump has cemented plans to meet with Xi Jinping, his Chinese counterpart, at the G20 summit in Japan late next week, raising the possibility of a new cycle of negotiations, following the acrimonious breakdown in talks with Beijing in May, which led to an escalation in tariffs on both sides.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump clinched a deal with Mexico on migration, retreating from his threat to impose tariffs on America’s southern neighbour. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2019