US-China trade war: What the hell has just happened?

What has just happened?

China has just announced new tariffs on US imports valued at $60 billion (€53.4 billion) annually – more than 5,000 products in total – in retaliation for a hike in US tariffs on Chinese imports announced by US President Donald Trump last Friday. It is the latest, and most serious, turn in a dispute which has been bubbling now since the middle of last year. Share prices in the US and China – and internationally – have fallen sharply as a result, due to fears that the deepening trade war will hit global growth.

Why is this happening?

During his election campaign, Mr Trump made a point of calling for a more aggressive stance in trade policy, particularly against China. He subsequently ordered a study into the US trade deficit and agreed a plan for trade talks with China. Mr Trump claims that China has been trading unfairly for years, largely due to state support for its key industries.

The US is pushing China to reduce subsidies and cheap loans to its industries, introduce new protections for the intellectual property of overseas firms and allow greater access for US firms to its market.

The first round of tit-for-tat tariffs came last year – after the US imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, which hit China and other countries. Then further tariffs due to be imposed at the start of this year were put on hold as talks progressed between the two sides.

However in a dramatic move on Friday, Mr Trump hiked tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports from 10 per cent to 25 per cent and ordered the start of preparations for the imposition of tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of China’s annual exports to the US.

He accused China, in a tweet on Monday, of backing out of a deal at the last minute and warned that if China retaliated it would “only get worse”. However Beijing ignored the threat and went ahead.

Why does this damage growth?

Tariffs are special taxes imposed on imports – and paid by importers – who more often than not pass the higher prices on to their customers, who can be other businesses or consumers.

So this hits the spending power of consumers and businesses in both the US and China and the export businesses affected in both countries who will often lose market share or see their profits cut as they are forced to supply at lower prices.

Mr Trump said that the US consumers could avoid paying tariffs by buying from elsewhere – and that many companies would leave China and supply the US from countries like Vietnam. However such restructuring only happens over a long period of time. Stockmarkets reacted with concerns about the impact on economic growth and the earnings of big industrial and tech companies.

Investors are worried not only about the direct impact of the tariffs but also their indirect impact on confidence, investment and consumer spending at a time when growth is already slowing.

The US-China trade war, together with Brexit, demonstrate clearly the threat posed by populist politics to further growth in international trade. In turn this growth is essential for a small. open economy like Ireland which, while not directly caught up in the latest events, is vulnerable to the fall-out.

Where will this go next ?

The danger is that it is hard now for either side to back down. The US says China backed away from a deal which would have avoided fresh tariffs – –leading to speculation that hard-liners in Beijing vetoed aspects of the deal.

However there are also conflicting views in the White House about how aggressive the US should be in pursuing its goals and the extent of the dangers of a full-scale trade war. With the US threatening further tariffs and China hinting that it will cut purchases of US agricultural products and Boeing aircraft, things have now got messy and dangerous.

For as long as the threat of escalation persists, the US and international stockmarkets will remain nervous and the Chinese and emerging market currencies will be under pressure. As ever in times of uncertainty cash will move to safe havens like US and German government bonds.