The interests of the North’s economy have hardly featured in the debate on Brexit. It has all come down to a political negotiation and, right now, a debate on whether the backstop that would apply if there was no free trade post-Brexit would be a border on the island of Ireland or one down the middle of the Irish Sea.

Either outcome would hit the North’s economy, which needs a continuation of free trade in both directions – as indeed does the Republic. Both sides will hope this emerges from an eventual UK/EU trade deal, but, for now, that is a long way off.