Unemployment unchanged at 5.1% in July

Unemployment was unchanged in July, holding steady at 5.1 per cent, as figures show that youth unemployment is continuing to decline.

According to figures published by the Central Statistics Office on Tuesday, unemployment stood at 5.1 per cent in July, unchanged from June but down from 6.8 per cent in July 2017. The seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 120,500 in July 2018, down from 120,700 when compared to the June 2018 figure and a decrease of 38,200 when compared to July 2017.

For males, unemployment fell from 5.1 per cent in June to 5 per cent, while the figure for females stood at 5.2 per cent in July, unchanged from June but down from 6.4 per cent in July 2017.

The seasonally adjusted number of males unemployed in July 2018 was 64,000, down from 65,100 in June 2018. In July 2018 the seasonally adjusted number of females unemployed was 56,500, an increase of 900 when compared to June 2018.

Alan McQuaid, economist with Merrion Capital, said that the rise in employment “appears far from over”, and says an unemployment rate of 5 per cent is likely before the third quarter is out.

“Indeed, come the end of the year it might not be much above 4.5 per cent. An average unemployment rate of 5.2 per cent is projected for 2018 as a whole, down from 6.7 per cent last year,” he said.

Despite the improvements however, Tara Sinclair, economist and senior fellow at Indeed, said that it’s important not to forget that improvements in the job market are benefitting some areas of the country more than others. Pointing to the most recent Labour Force Survey, Ms Sinclair said that while Dublin and the mid-west have the lowest unemployment rates, the south-west, south-east, and midlands areas having the highest rates at 6.2 per cent, 7.2 per cent, and 8 per cent respectively.

“Long term unemployment, despite impressive reductions, continues to be an issue, with over 50,000 people out of work for over 12 months. This is over one third of the total numbers of unemployed and suggests that retraining and support mechanisms to help this cohort re-enter the labour market should continue to be a focus,” she said.