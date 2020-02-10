Unemployment to rise even if EU-UK free trade deal struck

Irish unemployment will increase by 1 per cent and economic output will fall by about 3.5 per cent even in the event the European Union and the United Kingdom successfully strike a free trade deal, the Central Bank has said.

In the paper, Dealing with Friction: EU-UK Trade and the Irish Economy after Brexit, the regulator examines the possible impact on the Irish economy of an EU-UK free trade agreement (FTA).

It argues that an orderly move to an FTA would result in smaller upfront losses than associated with a disorderly no-deal Brexit, but a basic FTA would still imply significantly higher trade frictions than exist today.

The analysis estimates that a transition to an FTA after 2020 would lower Irish output by around 3.5 per cent in the long run, with the unemployment rate 1 percentage point higher than if the UK remained in the EU.

A more comprehensive EU-UK agreement than the FTA we model would reduce these losses.

In contrast, if the UK moves to trading on WTO terms after 2020 this would lead to a larger decline in Irish output of over 5 per cent.

“Whatever the precise nature of any future deal, no arrangement will replicate the degree of trade and economic integration of EU membership, creating significant challenges for exposed sectors of the Irish economy, particularly agri-food,” it said.

More to follow.