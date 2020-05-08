Unemployment rate jumps to record 28.2% as lockdown bites

The Republic’s unemployment rate jumped to a record 28.2 per cent in April on foot of the coronavirus containment measures. This is almost double the rate recorded after the financial crisis.

The total, however, includes those claiming the Government’s temporary pandemic unemployment benefit.

Many of these people are likely to return to work once the social-distancing restrictions are lifted.

Nonetheless the headline rate eclipses the 16 per cent recorded at the peak of the financial crisis in February 2012 when 356,600 people were classified as out of work.