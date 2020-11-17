Unemployment jumps to over 20% on foot of new restrictions

The Republic’s unemployment rate has jumped to over 20 per cent as a result of the current Level 5 restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The headline figure, contained in the latest Labour Force Survey (LFS), equates to 501, 640 people and includes those on the Government pandemic unemployment payment (PUP).

The survey gives a snapshot of the labour market during the pandemic.

The jobless rate had fallen to less than 16 per cent in August but rose again with the latest restrictions.

The figures shows there were 2.29 million employed in the third quarter, corresponding to an employment rate of almost 67.7 per cent for people aged between 15 and 64 years.

There were 174,700 people classified as unemployed with an associated unemployment rate of 7.1 per cent. However, the Covid-adjusted measure of unemployment, which includes those in receipt of the PUP, was 15.9 per cent in the third quarter.

This rose to 20.2 per cent in October after the Government introduced new measures to halt the spread of the virus.

The latest survey, collated by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), showed employment decreased in seven of the 14 sectors of the economy in the third quarter with the largest rate of decrease recorded in the accommodation and food sector, which saw employment fall by 16 per cent or 28,600.

The hospitality sector has been hit hardest by the pandemic and remains largely closed as a result of the current Level 5 restrictions.

Conversely, the financial, insurance and real estate activities sector recorded an 8.2 per cent increase in employment over the same period.

The total number of people in the labour force was put at 2.47 million, representing an increase of 14,900 (+0.6 per cent) over the year.

The CSO said a positive demographic effect contributed an increase of 27,900 to the overall change in the labour force. The participation rate fell by 0.5 per cent to 62 per cent.