Unemployment hits new post-crash low of 5.1%

The State’s unemployment rate has fallen to a new post-crash low of 5.1 per cent.

The rate for June was the lowest jobless rate recorded in the Republic since October 200 just prior to the financial crisis.

Unemployment has fallen more sharply than the Department of Finance anticipated.

In its recent Summer Economic Statement, the department had forecast an average rate of 5.8 per cent for 2018 , albeit this was before a substantial downwards revision by Central Statistics Office’s in May.

The latest official figures indicate the seasonally adjusted number of persons unemployed was 120,200 in June, down from 123,100 the previous month. On annual basis, unemployment has fallen by 34,300.

Unemployment has fallen by more than 10 per cent from its post-crisis peak of 15.9 per cent in December 2011.

The turnaround means Ireland’s jobless rate is now 3 per cent lower than the euro zone average of 8.5 per cent.

The figures show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for men was 5.1 per cent, down from 5.2 per cent in May and from 7.2 per cent in June 2017, and 5.2 per cent for woman, down from 5.9 per cent a year ago.

The rate of youth unemployment in June was 11.4 per cent, down from 11.8 per cent in May.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) estimates that an unemployment rate of 5 per cent is almost equivalent to full employment in the Republic. However, it fell to just under 4 per cent in 2001.

“The unemployment rate is now below with where the Department of Finance forecast it would be at next year, indicating that labour market growth is ahead of expectations,” according to Tara Sinclair, economist with recruitment website Indeed.

“Indeed research shows that the pace of hiring activity in Ireland is intensifying, with sectors like construction, hospitality and finance amongst those increasing their efforts to hire more staff,” she said.

Ms Sinclair also noted that the tighter labour market was already feeding into higher wages, and that this trend was likely to continue.